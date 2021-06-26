Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Tops $195,770.59 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $195,770.59 and $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.