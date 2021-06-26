Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $269.35 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.06 billion and approximately $269.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $31,724.64 or 1.00127184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,025 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

