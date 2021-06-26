Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $32,956.96 or 1.00075856 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and $228.48 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,025 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.