Wrapped BNB Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $136.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $283.97 or 0.00862286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,867,554 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.