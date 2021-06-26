xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Tops $915,465.57

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $915,465.57 and $4,514.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,768,509 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,958 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

