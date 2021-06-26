Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

XEL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 1,865,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

