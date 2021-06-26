xDai (STAKE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $792,139.00

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00024707 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, xDai has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. xDai has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $792,139.00 worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,379,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,928,852 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

