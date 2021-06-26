XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

