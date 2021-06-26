XMax Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $248,547.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,169,233 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

