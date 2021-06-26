xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $154.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

