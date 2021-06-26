XYO (XYO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.07 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. XYO has a total market cap of $64.11 million and $1.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.