YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $425,675.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

