YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $18,172.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

