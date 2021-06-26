YIELD App Market Cap Tops $27.92 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and $363,104.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,908,976 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

