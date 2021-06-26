Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

