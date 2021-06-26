Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.90 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

