Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 1,687,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,470. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

