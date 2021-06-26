Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ENLV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,767. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

