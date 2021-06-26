Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce $9.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 million and the highest is $9.41 million. iCAD posted sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICAD. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $4,889,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

