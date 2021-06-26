Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -331.40. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JFrog by 7,405.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 54.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

