Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KEY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

