Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $18.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.86 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $608.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.62.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.