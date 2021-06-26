Zacks: Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

