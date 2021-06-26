Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.09. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

