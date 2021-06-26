Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $91.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.60 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $438.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Casa Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casa Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

