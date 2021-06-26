Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after acquiring an additional 951,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.