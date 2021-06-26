Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.38. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

