Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. Kemper posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.91. 445,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27. Kemper has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

