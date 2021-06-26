Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $8.13 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

