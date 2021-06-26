Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $7.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 million to $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 995,720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

