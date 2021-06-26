Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $15.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 billion and the highest is $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NYSE RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

