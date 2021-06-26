Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $5.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $66,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

