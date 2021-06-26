Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,487,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

