Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report sales of $724.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.97 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WISH. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $14.04 on Friday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

