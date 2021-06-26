Zacks: Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.10. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.57. 461,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.