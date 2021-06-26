Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,111. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.