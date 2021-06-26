Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.33 ($0.11). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 8.33 ($0.11), with a volume of 12,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.15.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

