Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $153,192.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.96 or 1.00075856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00361757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00380484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.64 or 0.00712488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,730,606 coins and its circulating supply is 10,701,106 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

