Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Volume Tops $32,029.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $354,080.98 and approximately $32,029.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.