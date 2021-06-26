Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $800,224.51 and $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00540210 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00182760 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

