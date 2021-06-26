Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 692.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $627,241.06 and $171.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 1,312.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token's total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token's official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

