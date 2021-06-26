ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $1.20 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

