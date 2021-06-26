ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0009 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,113.43 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

