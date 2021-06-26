Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0700

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $799.22 million and $53.77 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00270076 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001649 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00778366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,712,852,143 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,384,990 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

