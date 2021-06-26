ZIMBOCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,860.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $26,860.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

