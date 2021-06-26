ZINC Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $42,267.79 and $277.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00580741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037656 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

