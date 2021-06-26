ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $2.85 million and $30,161.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.06 or 1.00396551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 21,274,382 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

