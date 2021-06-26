Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.96.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

