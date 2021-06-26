ZrCoin Price Up 6.9% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $936,365.55 and approximately $52,939.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.96 or 1.00427741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

