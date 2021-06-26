ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $364,802.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00631042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,950,173,607 coins and its circulating supply is 14,438,000,743 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

